Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims can now obtain a Hajj completion certificates through the Nusuk application, providing them with a memorable keepsake of their spiritual journey.

Pilgrims who performed Hajj this year can easily obtain their certificates by following simple steps on the recently updated Nusuk App.

The ministry urged all pilgrims who have completed the Hajj rituals and wish to receive a Hajj Completion Certificate to download the latest version of the Nusuk App.

Once downloaded, users can navigate to the main page, select “View Card,” then “Issue Hajj Completion Certificate,” choose their preferred design, and finally, click on “Issue Certificate” to download it.

The ministry highlighted that this certificate serves as a beautiful and memorable souvenir for pilgrims, commemorating the completion of their lifetime spiritual journey.