Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said there is no limit on the number of undertaking Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in the kingdom amid facilities offered to overseas Muslims to come and perform its rituals.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah added that arrivals in the kingdom on visit, tourism and labour visas can perform Umrah and can change the transport mode on leaving the country to be different from the one used in entering Saudi Arabia.
The minister, however, requested Umrah pilgrims to comply with the date specified in their permits to perform the rituals in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to undertake Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.
In yet another facilitating step, Saudi Arabia has said its citizens can apply for visas inviting their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake Umrah.
Saudi Arabia last month launched a stopover transit visa, allowing the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque and attend different events across the kingdom.
The four-day transit visa is valid for 90 days.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot afford the Hajj rituals physically or financially, annually flock to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.