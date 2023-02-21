Cairo: Around 9,000 more hotel rooms will be added to the existing capacity in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Medina and they will go operational in the run-up to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, the kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmad Al Khateeb has said.
He added at a meeting with businessmen and operators of the hospitality sector in Medina that the Tourism Ministry is keen on raising accommodation capacity in the city for visitors and pilgrims during Ramadan, due to start in late March this year.
“We got posted on the preparedness of the hotels in Medina to receive visitors and pilgrims in the Ramadan season,” the minister tweeted.
He cited constant efforts to raise the capacity of the hospitality sector in Makkah and Medina to meet the increase in numbers of Umrah pilgrims.
The month of Ramadan usually marks the peak season for Muslims heading to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Makkah, to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage, and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to undertake Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets.
In yet another facilitating step, Saudi Arabia has said its citizens can apply for visas inviting their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake umrah.
Saudi Arabia last month launched a stopover transit visa, allowing the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque and attend different events across the kingdom.Millions of Muslims. who cannot afford the annual Hajj rituals physically or financially, usually flock to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, which can be undertaken round the year.