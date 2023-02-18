Cairo: A Saudi state agency in charge of Islam’s two holiest sites, plans to place female security personnel at the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina as part of efforts to upgrade services, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The General Presidency for Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque recently held a meeting with an operating company of the scared site to discuss bolstering security guards and facilities in preparation for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan due to start in late March, Al Watan said.
During the meeting, arrangements were made and plans drawn up to boost security and safety at the mosque as well as introducing female security to “develop the service system” at the mosque, the report said.
The meetings were attended by security and safety officials including head of the women’s security and safety department at the mosque.
The month of Ramadan usually marks the peak season for Muslims heading to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Makkah, to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage and to visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has launched a series of measures facilitating undertaking Umrah for overseas Muslims.
Last week, the General Presidency for Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque said two non-Muslim women had entered the mosque by mistake.
“Both were made aware of the sanctity of the mosque and its message. Both expressed appreciation of the personnel’s guidance,” the agency added in a statement.