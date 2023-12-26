Dubai: Saudi Arabia has rolled out an insurance initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights and well-being of new domestic workers arriving in the country.
Starting February 1, the “Insurance on Domestic Worker Contracts” service will be available to domestic workers coming to kingdom for the first time through the Musaned platform, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.
Under the new service, insurance coverage will be provided for the first two years of the domestic worker’s contract. The coverage will be integrated into the procedures for employers’ contracts with recruitment offices or companies. After the initial two years, employers will have the option to extend or cancel the insurance coverage.
Currently, the insurance service for domestic workers is exclusively available to Musaned clients, as it was introduced as an optional feature in early 2023. The response from clients has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 175,000 clients opting for insurance coverage for their domestic workers.
The insurance service offers a range of benefits for both employers and domestic workers. It provides compensation in various situations, including instances where the domestic worker fails to report for duty, absconds, faces disability, or suffers from chronic illnesses preventing them from working. In the unfortunate event of a domestic worker’s death, the insurance covers expenses related to repatriating the body, personal belongings.
Furthermore, the service safeguards the rights of domestic workers by offering compensation in cases of total permanent disability or permanent partial disability resulting from accidents.
It also provides compensation if employers fail to fulfill salary and financial obligations due to the employer’s death, permanent total disability, or permanent partial disability.
The Musaned platform, initiated by the ministry, offers a wide range of services aimed at improving the recruitment process, resolving disputes and guaranteeing the rights of all parties involved in domestic worker contracts.