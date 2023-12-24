Dubai: An unidentified man has been apprehended by authorities in Al Qassim Province, Saudi Arabia, after he was captured in a video assaulting an elderly woman.
The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, has sparked outrage and prompted swift action from law enforcement.
Reports indicate that the assault occurred following a confrontation involving the man and the victim’s daughter.
The man is said to have harassed the daughter, leading to an altercation with the mother. The confrontation escalated, culminating in the man physically assaulting the elderly woman.
The video of the assault quickly spread on social media platforms, drawing widespread condemnation and calling for immediate legal action.
Saudi authorities moved quickly to identify and arrest the perpetrator.
The man has now been taken into custody and has been referred to the public prosecution for further legal proceedings.