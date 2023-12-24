Dubai: Mecca’s Umm Al Qura University in Saudi Arabia has launched an initiative allowing students to use electric scooters and bicycles on the campus.
The move comes as part of a broader effort led by the Royal Commission for Mecca City and the Holy Sites to promote light transportation options, including scooters and bicycles, across the region.
Also read
- Watch: How Saudi defied odds to become first deaf person in the region with master’s degree in sign language teaching
- Egyptian media icon Amr Adeeb granted Saudi citizenship
- Saudi father receives graduation certificate on behalf of son murdered in US
- King Abdulaziz University awards posthumous master’s degree to student
To ensure safe scooter usage, the initiative includes educational programmes and collaboration with local authorities, including the Mecca Mayoralty, the Transport General Authority, and Kidana Development Company.
The project will initially roll out on campus, including pedestrian walkways, parking lots, and near Mount Al Rahma in Arafat, and expand to other areas.
Umm Al Qura University has contributed by setting up four scooter stations on campus with 30 electric scooters available for students. Additionally, 70 electric scooters have been provided to over 1,100 participants in the initiative through Wadi Mecca for Technology Company, the university’s investment arm. This initiative promotes sustainable transportation and aligns with efforts to enhance urban mobility in Mecca.