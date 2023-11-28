Dubai: Renowned Egyptian journalist Amr Adeeb announced that he has been granted Saudi citizenship, in addition to his existing Egyptian nationality.
Adeeb expressed his gratitude towards Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the honour.
Speaking on his programme “Al Hekaya” broadcasted by “MBC Egypt”, Adeeb said, “Recently, I have been granted Saudi citizenship... Now I am a citizen with Egyptian and Saudi citizenship.”
He extended his thanks to the Saudi leadership, appreciating the honour and responsibility that comes with this new citizenship.
Adeeb, a prominent figure in Egyptian media, highlighted his long-standing connection with Saudi Arabia, noting that he has spent three decades of his media career associated with Saudi institutions. He sees this honor as a responsibility and an opportunity to be a bridge between two pivotal Arab nations, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, aiming to strengthen their relations.
Adeeb is a well-known TV presenter and journalist, having graduated from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University.
He has made significant contributions to the media industry, participating in various films, most notably “The Night of the Baby Doll”, and hosting the influential programme “Cairo Today”.
As the Executive Director of Nogoum FM Radio and the former editor-in-chief of the newspaper Al Alam Al Youm, Adeeb has been a key figure in Arab media. He is also recognized for his family connections, being the son of the late scriptwriter Abdel Hay Adib, the brother of journalists Imad Al Din Adib and Adel Adib, and the husband of TV presenter Lamis Al Hadidi.