Abu Dhabi: The 21st Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce (ADCCI) has entered its second phase, featuring field visits by assessors.
Over 60 new assessors join, totalling 300, ADCCI announced Monday. Several training programmes were also conducted to introduce the participants to SKEA’s assessment mechanisms, ADCCI said, based on understanding challenges and the strategic core values of participating companies and assessing their success rate in applying SKEA’s standards and achieving remarkable and sustainable outcomes.
Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA), highlighted the role of the Award in the overall development and its contribution to the comprehensive development as well as increasing the competitive capabilities of businesses, especially that the Award has witnessed a considerable 55 per cent increase in the number of participants compared to the previous editions. He also noted that there were participants from Kuwait for the first time.
He said that the number of UAE and Saudi Arabia participants has also increased. Al Fahim said the 21st edition of SKEA will introduce new honorary categories, including Best Company in Corporate Excellence, Best Company in Digital Transformation, and Best Company in Sustainability Management and Green Economy.
The SKEA Office has successfully concluded its activities, orientation workshops, and training programmes, which began with initiating the 21st edition of the Award. It has conducted more than 30 training courses for participants to familiarise them with the Award and its general framework.