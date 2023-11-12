Dubai: The Special Forces for Environmental Security in Mecca have apprehended an Indian expat for unlawfully disposing of untreated sewage water. This act, which contravenes environmental laws, has put the individual at risk of facing severe repercussions.
Authorities reported that the accused was caught dumping untreated wastewater into the desert in Mecca, a practice that poses a serious threat to the local ecosystem. The Special Forces acted promptly, taking the necessary regular measures against the individual.
According to the Saudi law, penalties for such environmental offences are severe. The dumping of wastewater or any liquid substances untreated into any undesignated areas can attract a fine of up to 30 million riyals. Additionally, offenders may face imprisonment for up to 10 years. In some cases, both the fine and imprisonment may be imposed.
Saudi Authorities called upon the public to play an active role in safeguarding the environment and urged individuals to report any activities that harm the environment or wildlife. Specific numbers have been provided for different regions: (911) for Makkah, Riyadh, and Sharqiya, and (999) and (996) for the rest of the Kingdom.