Dubai: At least six people, including a Saudi citizen and five Indians of the same family have been killed and five other Saudis were injured in a horrific car crash in Riyadh, Saudi media reported.
The road accident took place on Friday night killing the entire family of Mohammed Jabir (45), who hailed from Beypore near the Calicut city in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The deceased included the father, mother, and their three children.
The Indian family members, who were travelling in a Toyota Corolla which collided with a Land Cruiser, at Al Rain, 200km from Riyadh, on the Riyadh– Bisha Road. The family was on their way to Jazan.
Jabir, an employee of Abdul Latif Jameel Company, who was transferred from Jubail to Abu Haris branch in Jazan, was on his way to report at the new office in Jazan, according to Haris Kallayi, a prominent social worker and leader of Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Jazan.