Dubai: Saudi health ministry is celebrating major healthcare wins including a drastic decrease in the average length of stay for hospitalised patients saving 13,000 beds, as reported at the annual health performance ceremony held in Riyadh.
Saudi health minister Fahd Al-Jalajel said that the average length of in-patient stays decreased from 6.5 days to 4.5 days.
During his speech at the ceremony, he added that the rate of patients served within a four-hour mark increased from 36 per cent in 2017 to 85 per cent in 2022.
Another achievement celebrated at the ceremony was the decrease of mortality rate from acute heart attacks to 15 per cent, marking high levels in best practice metrics.
The number of operations performed weekly increased by 6,400 operations, going from 2,000 to 8,400. This is in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which targets 10,000 operations performed weekly.
The expansion of the Health Performance Awards this year to cover various aspects of the healthcare sphere – including specialised tracks for Food and Drug regulators, modern healthcare models, clinical review trials, support services, and healthcare innovation – highlights a step forward in recognising and promoting the healthcare sector.
The overall performance of the Saudi healthcare sector has increased by 40.1 per cent since 2017, Al-Jalajel revealed.