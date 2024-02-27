Dubai: Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank have declared a combined dividend of SAR10 billion (Dh9.7 billion) in the second half of 2023.
The board of Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest bank by assets, recommended a dividend of 9 per cent or SAR5.4 billion (Dh5.2 billion) in the second half of 2023, while Al Rajhi Bank, the Kingdom’s second largest bank by assets, recommended a dividend of 11.5 per cent or SAR4.6 billion (Dh4.5 billion) in the second half of 2023.
Banks in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have reported a better year than peers, showcasing a resilience overcoming headwinds at a regional and global level.
Beating analysts’ expectations, Saudi Arabia’s capital market authority (CMA) announced that it received 56 initial public offering applications. In addition to this, regional reports said that Aramco is likely to issue a bond this year.
CMA chief Mohammed ElKuwaiz said in a CMA forum in Riyadh, as reported by Arabian Gulf Business Insight, that IPO applications has increased by 30 per cent than the previous year, covering the main Saudi stock market and the parallel market Nomu.