Dubai: Qatar Airways has announced its relocation of operations to the new Manohar International Airport (GOX) located in the North Goa district instead of the current Dabolim Airport (GOI) in South Goa, India, effective June this year.
This route will be served with the same schedule of a direct daily flight operated on a mix of Airbus 320 and Boeing 787.
Currently, Qatar Airways flies to 13 destinations in India including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram.
The airline first launched its operations in Goa in 2009, marking the start of the long-standing partnership between Doha and Goa. The transition from GOI to GOX will provide a superior airport experience for travellers on Qatar Airways’ network to over 170 destinations.