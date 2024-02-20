Dubai: Holiday package company, Qatar Airways Holidays, has announced the launch of its fan packages for the upcoming FIA Formula One World Championship.
In partnership with Qatar Airways, the global partner and official airline of F1, Qatar Airways Holidays will give fans from more than 40 countries packages including return flights, hotel accommodation, F1 Paddock Club or Grandstand race tickets, and return airport transfers for all global races (excluding Qatar,) a statement said.
Qatar Airways Holidays senior vice-president, Steven Reynolds said, “We are thrilled to once again provide our F1 Fan Packages to motorsport enthusiasts around the world, offering our passengers an unparalleled experience to witness the adrenaline-fuelled excitement of F1. We have worked hard to create these affordable packages that offer unbeatable value and look forward to helping fans travel to races globally, for what promises to be yet another blockbuster F1 calendar.”
Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can also collect Avios and Qpoints on all fan packages, accumulating rewards to use towards future travel and experiences while helping them retain and quickly reach their next tier. Members can also purchase their package using Cash + Avios.
The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 will take place in Doha from November 29 to December 1.
Qatar Airlines will be the Title Partner of four races this year including the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix 2024, Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2024, and Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024, the statement added.