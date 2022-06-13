Cairo: A car had veered off a road and ended up landing on the rooftop of a low-land house in south-western Saudi Arabia, a local newspaper has reported.
The car flipped over after having deviated from the road and kept rolling over until it crouched onto the roof of the nearby house in Al Edabi governorate in the Jizan region, news portal Sabq said.
The Saturday mishap injured a child who was inside the car. Local authorities are investigating the accident as the car was later retrieved from the rooftop.
In recent years, Saudi authorities have toughened traffic penalties in an attempt to curb road crashes in the country.