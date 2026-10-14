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Riyadh Metro to add 94 trains in SR5.5 billion expansion, boosting capacity by 60%

New trains to enter service from 2028 as capital prepares for Expo 2030 and 2034 World Cup

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Riyadh Metro will expand with 94 new trains in a SR5.5 billion project, boosting capacity by 60% ahead of Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.
Riyadh Metro will expand with 94 new trains in a SR5.5 billion project, boosting capacity by 60% ahead of Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034.
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Dubai: Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced a SR5.5 billion expansion of Riyadh Metro, adding 94 trains to increase passenger capacity by 60 per cent as the capital prepares to host Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) said it had awarded contracts to German engineering group Siemens and French rail manufacturer Alstom, increasing the metro fleet from 183 to 277 trains.

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Deliveries will begin in phases in 2028, with the new trains undergoing testing before entering service across the network's six lines according to passenger demand.

The Red Line will record the largest capacity increase at 142 per cent, followed by the Yellow Line at 116 per cent and the Blue Line at 60 per cent. Capacity on the Orange and Purple lines will rise by 27 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

Daily passenger capacity on the Blue Line will increase from 340,000 to 533,000, while the Red Line will accommodate 370,000 passengers, up from 154,000.

The Yellow Line's capacity will more than double to over 288,000 passengers daily.

RCRC Chief Executive Ibrahim Al Sultan said the metro had carried more than 300 million passengers since operations began, with average ridership rising 25 per cent between January and September 2026 compared with a year earlier.

Combined metro and bus journeys are approaching 500 million, including more than 20 million trips by school and university students.

An RCRC survey found that 83 per cent of metro passengers use the network daily. Al Sultan also announced progress on extending the Red Line from King Saud University to Diriyah, adding five stations.

Meanwhile, Riyadh is advancing a 700km road development programme covering more than 330 intersections, over 300 bridges and 80 tunnels.

The commission is also upgrading traffic signals at 720 intersections and implementing improvements at 26 critical locations.

Under the Green Riyadh programme, more than 4.5 million trees have been planted across the capital.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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