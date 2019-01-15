Dubai: Two Emirati men were rescued on Monday morning after their vehicle was stuck for five days in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter.
In a statement, the Saudi Arabian Border Guard said that the duo’s 4x4 vehicle was stuck on the border since last Wednesday.
“Two Emiratis were rescued after their vehicle got stuck in the Empty Quarter on Monday morning. The Dammam Medical Rescue and Coordination Centre initially received a report on Sunday about a missing Emirati man, who was last seen on Wednesday passing through the area”.
"The border patrols successfully pinpointed the location of the missing men with the help of the Saudi General Security Aviation Command, who were found walking in the middle of the desert. They were immediately provided with medical attention, and their vehicle was towed out of the sand.”