Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhbai Police air wing rescued three Asians who were injured in the desert when their vehicle overturned. They were flown to to Madinat Zayed Hospital.
The Abu Dhabi Police Operations Room received a call about a vehicle accident near Madinat Zayed. The driver received moderate injuries while two others were critically injured. The vehicle was badly damaged.
The air ambulance was immediately sent to the site of the accident and first aid was given to the injured before they were flown to the hospital.