Cairo: Virtual police centres are set to be launched in public places this year in Saudi Arabia as part of vigorous digital transformation and enhancement of operational efficiency in the kingdom.
The facility, which was unveiled at a global defence show last week, will be available at shopping centres, commercial complexes and new residential areas that do not have access to the traditional police stations, reported Saudi news website Sabq.
Showcased by the Interior Ministry at a current conference for smart cities in Riyadh, the virtual police centre features all services provided by the conventional police by pressing icons on the screen to file reports, updates or talking to the police officer on call.
The new system aims to save time and effort for Saudi citizens and expatriates who will no longer need to go to the police station to get access to services.
The virtual centre is an advanced technique based on the reality-enhanced technology through which the beneficiary’s experience and the concept of community partnership are boosted, a Saudi security official has recently said.
Spokesman for the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security Khalid Al Karidis pointed out that the state-of-the art centre will be available in public places and help expand security monitoring.
“This centre is directly linked to the artificial intelligence systems that enable the security personnel to obtain information through biometric features,” Al Karidis told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariya.