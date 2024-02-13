“Violation (of this) lies in the government health practitioner’s work at the health private sector without a licence, or in times other than the specific ones,” the ministry added, without elaborating.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia, home to a large community of expat workers, has sought to regulate its job market, and boost its attractiveness and competitiveness.

Pvt sector workers can do two jobs

Last November, Saudi labour authorities said a private sector worker in Saudi Arabia can do two jobs at the same time.

The authorities noted at the time that in such a case, the worker’s employment contract and bylaws of the employing establishment should be checked to ensure they do not have a term proscribing keeping two jobs.

Also last year, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources unveiled an authentication plan via its Qiwa platform obligating private sector institutions to document 20 per cent of their employees’ contracts in the first quarter of 2023, 50 per cent in the second half, and 80 per cent in the third quarter.

The plan is designed to preserve rights of parties to the contractual relationship, and provide a stable labour environment conducive for the employee’s productivity increase and boosting the job market in the kingdom.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia introduced major labour reforms, drastically improving its sponsorship system.

The reforms, which went into effect in the ensuing year, allow job mobility and regulate the exit and re-entry visa issuance for expatriate workers without employers’ approval.

Employee mobility allows expatriate workers to transfer among employers upon the expiry of the binding work contract without the employer’s consent.