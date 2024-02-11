Cairo: A teacher at an elementary school in the Saudi capital Riyadh was astonished by a request from one of his pupils, a Saudi news website has reported.
No sooner had the teacher walked into the classroom than the schoolboy raised his hand to ask for permission to speak, Al Marsd said.
“You’ve let me down, Sir!” started the child. “You promised me a gift, but you didn’t keep the promise,” the boy told the startled teacher, who wondered when he had made the promise. “In a dream” came the boy’s answer.
“I saw you, Sir, in a dream in which you promised to give me a present if I did a certain thing. I did it, but you didn’t give me the present!” continued the child. In response, the teacher offered the boy the gift he had seen in his dream, the report said without specifying the present or the boy’s rewarded act.
Another schoolgirl’s dream recently proved troublesome for her teacher elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.
Last month, media reports said the female schoolteacher had a shocking experience when she was interrogated for allegedly subjecting a student to banned corporal punishment—an incident that later transpired to be the product of the claimant’s imagination.
The teacher, working for a school in southern Saudi Arabia, was taken aback when an education investigation committee showed up to interrogate her after the student’s family had filed a complaint against her, accusing her of hitting their daughter, reported Saudi newspaper Al Watan.
The complaint was baseless, however. Investigations revealed that the student had dreamt that her teacher had purportedly hit her. The complaint was eventually dismissed as the incident was merely a dream.