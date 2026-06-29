GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Holy Kaaba to be ceremonially washed on Tuesday in centuries-old Islamic tradition

Sacred ritual uses Zamzam water and rosewater to cleanse Islam's holiest sanctuary

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The process begins with the preparation and cleaning of the Kaaba's interior before its walls, floor and columns are carefully cleansed.
The process begins with the preparation and cleaning of the Kaaba's interior before its walls, floor and columns are carefully cleansed.
Supplied

Dubai: The Holy Kaaba will undergo its annual ceremonial washing on Tuesday, 15 Muharram (June 30), when Saudi authorities will cleanse Islam's holiest sanctuary with Zamzam water mixed with rosewater and premium fragrancesin a centuries-old ritual symbolising reverence, purity and the Kingdom's continuing care for the Grand Mosque.

Performed in accordance with the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the ceremony will see the interior walls, floor and columns of the Kaaba washed with Zamzam water blended with rosewater, prepared by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The process begins with the preparation and cleaning of the Kaaba's interior before its walls, floor and columns are carefully cleansed using white cloths dipped in premium rose and musk fragrances. 

Zamzam water blended with rosewater is then poured onto the floor and wiped by hand using palm leaves, before the interior is perfumed with the finest incense and aromatic oils.

The annual ceremony is regarded as one of the Grand Mosque's most significant religious observances, symbolising the continuous care devoted to the Holy Kaaba, which has served as the Qibla of Muslims throughout history.

Each year, the doors of the Kaaba are opened to allow the ceremonial washing to take place under carefully organised procedures designed to preserve its historic and architectural features while maintaining the highest standards of care befitting its sacred status.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Ministry of Interior also urged the public to report violations through the designated emergency hotlines across the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia deports 11,000 illegal residents

2m read
Preparations for the annual replacement began on Monday evening with the removal of the existing covering.

Kaaba receives new covering for New Year

2m read
Muslims from across the globe gather in the holy city of Mecca for Hajj 2026, one of Islam’s most significant annual pilgrimages. From moments of deep prayer to vast crowds moving in unison, these images capture the devotion, unity and spirit of the sacred journey.

Pilgrims gather for Hajj 2026 in Mecca

2m read
The event will take place at noon on May 27, 2026, corresponding to the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah 1447H, when the sun will stand directly above the Kaaba.

Sun to align directly above the Kaaba on Day of Arafat

2m read