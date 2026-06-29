Sacred ritual uses Zamzam water and rosewater to cleanse Islam's holiest sanctuary
Dubai: The Holy Kaaba will undergo its annual ceremonial washing on Tuesday, 15 Muharram (June 30), when Saudi authorities will cleanse Islam's holiest sanctuary with Zamzam water mixed with rosewater and premium fragrancesin a centuries-old ritual symbolising reverence, purity and the Kingdom's continuing care for the Grand Mosque.
Performed in accordance with the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), the ceremony will see the interior walls, floor and columns of the Kaaba washed with Zamzam water blended with rosewater, prepared by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
The process begins with the preparation and cleaning of the Kaaba's interior before its walls, floor and columns are carefully cleansed using white cloths dipped in premium rose and musk fragrances.
Zamzam water blended with rosewater is then poured onto the floor and wiped by hand using palm leaves, before the interior is perfumed with the finest incense and aromatic oils.
The annual ceremony is regarded as one of the Grand Mosque's most significant religious observances, symbolising the continuous care devoted to the Holy Kaaba, which has served as the Qibla of Muslims throughout history.
Each year, the doors of the Kaaba are opened to allow the ceremonial washing to take place under carefully organised procedures designed to preserve its historic and architectural features while maintaining the highest standards of care befitting its sacred status.