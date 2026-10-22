Qatar, France denounce Iranian strikes, urge unrestricted passage through Hormuz

Macron praises Qatar's mediation as nations push for regional security
Qatar and France have condemned Iran’s military attacks on countries in the region and demanded that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz be restored without restrictions or fees, according to a Qatari Foreign Ministry post on X on Wednesday.
The joint statement came after talks between Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to Doha from Oct. 20 to 21.
The two leaders described Iran’s attacks as “a serious breach of international law.”
They also voiced support for diplomatic efforts to counter threats from Tehran, including guaranteeing that its nuclear program remains “exclusively peaceful.”
Both sides backed moves to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted navigation and agreed to step up diplomatic coordination to ease tensions and strengthen regional security.
Macron commended Qatar’s mediation efforts, while Doha restated its commitment to global energy security and stable energy supplies.