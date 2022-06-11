Dubai: Qatar’s Criminal Court has sentenced an Asian expat to one year in jail followed by deportation for stealing a car vacuum cleaner and children’s bags from the house of a Qatari citizen, local media reported.
Arabic newspaper Arrayah has reported that four persons in the Umm Salal Police Station area were initially accused of stealing the listed items based on the accusations and reports of the owners of the house where the thefts took place.
A police investigation showed that the expats were arrested while driving a pick-up loaded with the stolen items.
Asked about the items, the prime suspect told the police that he had bought them from four of his friends. However, in the court, the four other people were acquitted and only he was convicted.