Issued on October 12, the royal decree was published in Oman's Official Gazette on Sunday
Dubai: Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has restored Omani citizenship to 11 people under a royal decree published on Sunday, October 18, in the country's Official Gazette.
Royal Decree No. 89/2026, issued on October 12, reinstates citizenship for the 11 individuals named in an accompanying list published in Issue No. 1670 of the Official Gazette.
The decree's first article provides for the restoration of nationality to those listed, while its second stipulates that the decree must be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from the date of its issuance.
The decision was issued after consideration of the Basic Statute of the State and the Omani Citizenship Law introduced under Royal Decree No. 17/2025, and on the grounds of public interest.
Oman's nationality law, introduced in February 2025, replaced legislation dating from 2014 and sets out the conditions governing the acquisition, loss and restoration of citizenship.
Under Article 7, Omani nationality can be granted, withdrawn, revoked or restored by royal decree following a recommendation from the Minister of Interior. Article 8 also allows the Sultan to grant or restore citizenship in exceptional circumstances without applying the law's standard conditions.
The legislation permits Omanis by origin who previously renounced their nationality to acquire another citizenship to apply for its restoration, subject to requirements including residence in Oman or a commitment to return and settle, good conduct and a written declaration of their intention to relinquish their foreign nationality.
The law also provides for the restoration of citizenship to people previously deprived of it when the grounds for its removal no longer apply.
The latest decree does not specify the circumstances under which the 11 individuals previously lost their citizenship or which provisions were applied in their cases.