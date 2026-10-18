GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman restores citizenship to 11 people under new royal decree

Issued on October 12, the royal decree was published in Oman's Official Gazette on Sunday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman restores citizenship to 11 people under new royal decree
Supplied

Dubai: Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has restored Omani citizenship to 11 people under a royal decree published on Sunday, October 18, in the country's Official Gazette.

Royal Decree No. 89/2026, issued on October 12, reinstates citizenship for the 11 individuals named in an accompanying list published in Issue No. 1670 of the Official Gazette.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The decree's first article provides for the restoration of nationality to those listed, while its second stipulates that the decree must be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from the date of its issuance.

The decision was issued after consideration of the Basic Statute of the State and the Omani Citizenship Law introduced under Royal Decree No. 17/2025, and on the grounds of public interest.

What does Oman's citizenship law say?

Oman's nationality law, introduced in February 2025, replaced legislation dating from 2014 and sets out the conditions governing the acquisition, loss and restoration of citizenship.

Under Article 7, Omani nationality can be granted, withdrawn, revoked or restored by royal decree following a recommendation from the Minister of Interior. Article 8 also allows the Sultan to grant or restore citizenship in exceptional circumstances without applying the law's standard conditions.

The legislation permits Omanis by origin who previously renounced their nationality to acquire another citizenship to apply for its restoration, subject to requirements including residence in Oman or a commitment to return and settle, good conduct and a written declaration of their intention to relinquish their foreign nationality.

The law also provides for the restoration of citizenship to people previously deprived of it when the grounds for its removal no longer apply.

The latest decree does not specify the circumstances under which the 11 individuals previously lost their citizenship or which provisions were applied in their cases.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Royal pythons were seized at Muscat airport as Oman cracks down on illegal wildlife trafficking in coordination with customs and police.

Oman seizes royal pythons at Muscat airport

1m read
The Royal Oman Police said the search operation remained under way.

Search continues for boy missing off Oman coast

1m read
Royal Oman Police address social media uproar over staged money-throwing clip

Money thrown at Oman worker? Police clarify viral video

1m read
OQ deepens Oman–Angola energy ties during Royal visit

OQ deepens Oman–Angola energy ties during Royal visit

2m read