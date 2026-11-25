Then came the lectures. “Learning English was a tough, tough ask,” he says.

Back in his room, he’d go through the material again, translating unfamiliar words into Urdu and writing them down. He reckons it took him three to four times the effort of his classmates. The hours he put in became his way of handling the things that came less easily to him.

“When I started the business, you know, that work ethic of working hard and beating everyone at it became my strength.”

The career bet he made at 34

Tariq arrived in Dubai in 2007. He was good at the technical work, but making partner meant having the confidence to build relationships and bring in clients. He remembers how his colleagues saw him.

“They thought that this guy is just a good lawyer, good at drafting, reviewing contracts. Let him just be at the desk and just let him continue with his work.”

He left for an in-house role. By about 34, he was fed up with himself. He started reading and taking stock of what he could do with the skills he’d spent years acquiring.

“I understood my strengths, my weaknesses, my values, my principles, and what I was meant to do.”

He was still wondering whether he was getting ahead of himself by thinking up a name for the business when a friend called. “Let's sit together. Let's figure it out.” Another friend, Ashish Kumar, helped him picture what the idea could become over the next 20 years.

Tariq says he started with Dh30,000. InZone Group began with wills and estate planning, a subject he brings back to the lives expats build in the UAE. People spend years raising families and acquiring assets here, he says, then put off writing down what they want to happen to those assets.

“It's very simple. It's just a piece of paper.”

Through InZone, he went on to help other entrepreneurs set up and grow their businesses. I asked him which of his own bright ideas had gone wrong. He had one ready.

“We do things every day. We experiment, and a lot of the things fail. Actually, 90% of the things fail.”

Tariq can talk about the ideas that failed with the same energy he brings to the ones that built Legal Inz and InZone. He even has a podcast, Think and Grow 10x, where he gets to ask the questions. He hosts it in English, a detail worth lingering on when you picture the young law student back in his room in Britain, translating unfamiliar words into Urdu just to keep up.

The view from Al Barari

Sitting in his home, I wanted to know when he started spending differently. His answer took me back to the first decade of the business.

“In the first 10 years of my business, my lifestyle did not change at all.”

He says he drove the same car and wore the same clothes. Today, he still guards the hours before the working day. He exercises, reads books and the Quran, and takes his time over breakfast. “I spend time on my breakfast. I don't run around.”

At home, there’s someone who notices when he’s five minutes late. He and his wife have four children, and when the conversation turned to how he’s been able to give so much of his attention to the business, he gave her the credit.

“The reason that I have been able to focus is because of her.”

There’s one guest Tariq still dreams of getting across the table on his podcast. He wants to interview His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He’s read his books and studied the projects that shaped Dubai. Get him started and he’ll take you from Port Rashid and Jebel Ali to Dubai Internet City and Palm Jumeirah. He talks about the city like an entrepreneur studying how another entrepreneur thinks.

“If this can happen to a city, I mean, I can also do something at least,” he says.

As we wrapped up, I asked what he’d say to someone wondering whether to take a chance on themselves. The man who once sat quietly in client meetings had a few words for them.

“You can always change. You can absolutely change.”

-- In association with InZone