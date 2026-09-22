Abuzaid Shaikh: The founder who never learned how to lose

Turning setbacks into trust building, and setting up a Made in UAE real estate brand
While most careers are built one promotion at a time, Abuzaid Shaikh built his on a single rule: every setback is just information on the way to the next win.
His story begins in a call centre in India, where Shaikh first learned that a conversation, handled well, could change the outcome of an entire day. When the chance to build a life in Dubai arrived, he took it with conviction and little else.
His early months were spent in a shared bed space in Business Bay, split 6 ways with other tenants chasing the same kind of opportunity. He doesn’t describe it as hardship. He describes it as training. “Everyone around me was building something,” he says. “It was contagious.”
His first job paid Dh2,500 a month, trading stocks on a floor that didn’t suit him. A friend pointed him toward Real Estate. Shaikh took the leap with one condition attached to his next offer: no visa until he closed a deal. Two months later, he closed his first deal, close to AED 1 million in value.
“I’ve never lost. I’ve only found out what doesn’t work yet, then gone and found what does.”
What followed was a series of recalibrations, new firms, new commission structures, new lessons about how the market actually rewards persistence. That instinct compounded most visibly at Sobha Realty, where Shaikh closed more than Dh100 million in first six months, almost double the target then required to enter the company’s prestigious “Chairman’s Club.”
Soon he partnered with a close acquaintance to launch a new start-up, where the title of CEO brought “seven consecutive months and not a single fresh lead.” Yet Shaikh capitalised on the ability to turn his market intelligence into investor’s advantage.
Old relationships became transactions and eventually Shaikh closed AED 260 million for his company. It’s the kind of number that looked like luck on paper but achieved only with Trust.
“People don’t remember the listing. They remember how you made them feel about their decision.”
The next chapter became Bellavierre Business Services first. Shaikh then launched Bellavierre Real Estate this year, deliberately, without an announcement.
“I didn’t want an announcement. I wanted a track record.”
Within three months, that record reached 110 Million in closed sales just as it started, backed by partnerships across every leading developer in the UAE.
Ask Shaikh what he’s most proud of, and the answer isn’t any amount. It’s the 6 people who once shared a room with him, still chasing the same belief he was.
His ambitions now extend beyond the UAE, with Bellavierre International already taking early shape as the next chapter. But the instinct that got him here hasn’t changed: close what’s in front of you, let the results speak, and treat every setback as information rather than defeat.