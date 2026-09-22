GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Abuzaid Shaikh: The founder who never learned how to lose

Turning setbacks into trust building, and setting up a Made in UAE real estate brand

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abuzaid Shaikh
Abuzaid Shaikh

While most careers are built one promotion at a time, Abuzaid Shaikh built his on a single rule: every setback is just information on the way to the next win.

The city that doesn’t wait for anyone

His story begins in a call centre in India, where Shaikh first learned that a conversation, handled well, could change the outcome of an entire day. When the chance to build a life in Dubai arrived, he took it with conviction and little else.

His early months were spent in a shared bed space in Business Bay, split 6 ways with other tenants chasing the same kind of opportunity. He doesn’t describe it as hardship. He describes it as training. “Everyone around me was building something,” he says. “It was contagious.”

His first job paid Dh2,500 a month, trading stocks on a floor that didn’t suit him. A friend pointed him toward Real Estate. Shaikh took the leap with one condition attached to his next offer: no visa until he closed a deal. Two months later, he closed his first deal, close to AED 1 million in value.

“I’ve never lost. I’ve only found out what doesn’t work yet, then gone and found what does.”

Every setback was just information

What followed was a series of recalibrations, new firms, new commission structures, new lessons about how the market actually rewards persistence. That instinct compounded most visibly at Sobha Realty, where Shaikh closed more than Dh100 million in first six months, almost double the target then required to enter the company’s prestigious “Chairman’s Club.”

Soon he partnered with a close acquaintance to launch a new start-up, where the title of CEO brought “seven consecutive months and not a single fresh lead.” Yet Shaikh capitalised on the ability to turn his market intelligence into investor’s advantage.

Old relationships became transactions and eventually Shaikh closed AED 260 million for his company. It’s the kind of number that looked like luck on paper but achieved only with Trust.

“People don’t remember the listing. They remember how you made them feel about their decision.”

Bellavierre: Launched quiet, built to win

The next chapter became Bellavierre Business Services first. Shaikh then launched Bellavierre Real Estate this year, deliberately, without an announcement.

“I didn’t want an announcement. I wanted a track record.”

Within three months, that record reached 110 Million in closed sales just as it started, backed by partnerships across every leading developer in the UAE.

The real scoreboard

Ask Shaikh what he’s most proud of, and the answer isn’t any amount. It’s the 6 people who once shared a room with him, still chasing the same belief he was.

His ambitions now extend beyond the UAE, with Bellavierre International already taking early shape as the next chapter. But the instinct that got him here hasn’t changed: close what’s in front of you, let the results speak, and treat every setback as information rather than defeat.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Close but no cigar for Brook who misses out on Varma's record

Brook falls short in T20 win - Varma's record remains

3m read
Konkona Sen Sharma shared a fun video for Amol Parashar on his birthday.

Is Konkona Sen Sharma dating Amol Parashar?

2m read
Sweden's general election was too close to call early Monday, as the incumbent prime minister and the left-wing opposition leader both said they were ready to govern and the far right was seen losing ground.

Sweden votes as far-right eyes historic power

3m read
Amitabh Bachchan expresses regret not learning music, says even at 84 he will soon learn.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his one unfulfilled wish at 84

2m read