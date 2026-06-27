New phase of Oman plastic bag ban targets retailers, boosts reusable options
Oman’s Environment Authority will implement the fifth phase of its nationwide ban on plastic shopping bags from 1 July 2026, as part of a long-term effort to curb plastic pollution, promote sustainable consumption, and protect biodiversity.
According to The Times of Oman, the latest phase under Decision No. 8/2024 will extend restrictions to furniture stores, dagger shops, gold and silver outlets, car care centres, and vehicle dealerships.
The fifth phase is designed to further tighten restrictions, encourage reusable alternatives, and reduce overall plastic waste generation in line with Oman Vision 2040 and circular economy principles.
Approved substitutes for plastic shopping bags include paper, cloth, cardboard, cotton, and non-woven fabric options, supporting the shift towards more sustainable consumption habits.
The initiative builds on earlier phases aimed at reducing dependence on single-use plastics and promoting environmentally friendly alternatives.
Authorities said previous stages have helped improve compliance and raise awareness about the environmental impact of plastic waste.
The Environment Authority reported strong outcomes from the fourth phase, implemented in the second half of 2025, with more than 3,000 inspection visits carried out across governorates and over 200 awareness campaigns conducted.
In the first quarter of 2026 alone, 1,485 inspections were conducted, leading to 106 environmental violations being recorded.
Officials said these measures have improved compliance and strengthened public awareness of the risks plastic waste poses to both land and marine ecosystems.
The Authority said it will continue inspection and awareness programmes in coordination with relevant stakeholders as the rollout progresses, while urging businesses and consumers to comply with regulations and support long-term environmental protection goals.