Dubai: A housemaid was caught on camera beating a child in Oman, local media reported.
A video of the maid beating the child went viral on social media, prompting authorities to intervene.
The Royal Oman Police has launched investigation into the incident and arrested the housemaid.
“The Royal Oman Police (ROP) that Muscat Governorate Police held a housemaid on charges of beating a child after a video clip was widely shared on social media showing her doing so, and the case is under investigation,” a police statement said.
The video, which shows the maid beating the child who is heard screaming is believed to have been taken by a stranger inside a park.