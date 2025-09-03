Oman golden visa for 10 years: Eligibility criteria for expats and cost revealed

The Oman golden residency programme is available in two tiers
Oman recently launched a 10-year golden residency programme designed to attract foreign capital and skilled professionals, offering long-term stability to investors and their families as part of the country’s Vision 2040 reform agenda.
The announcement was made at the ‘Sustainable Business Environment’ forum in Salalah. The programme, officials said, reflects a strategic push to deepen private sector growth, accelerate job creation, and encourage knowledge transfer.
Under the scheme, investors who meet a minimum threshold of 200,000 Omani rials (about $520,000) qualify for renewable decade-long residency permits covering their spouses, children, and first-degree relatives, without restrictions on age or number.
The Oman golden residency programme is divided into two tiers.
A tier one visa, valid for 10 years, requires an investment of not less than 500,000 Omani riyals in a limited liability company, public joint-stock company or government bonds; or, aspirants can buy a property worth 500,000 riyals in the sultanate; or establish a company employing a minimum of 50 Omani nationals – specification of company capital not required. The visa costs 551 Omani riyals and can be extended.
A tier two visa, valid for five years, requires an investment of not less than 250,000 Omani riyals in a limited liability company or public joint-stock company; or, aspirants can buy a property in the sultanate worth 250,000 riyals.
Expat workers currently residing in Oman who wish to retire in the sultanate can obtain an extended residence permit by providing evidence of fixed income of no less than 4,000 Omani riyals a month.
The tier two residency permit is valid for five years and costs 326 riyals.
The applicant must not be less than 21 years of age
He/she must have a valid health insurance
The beneficiary is not entitled to claim Omani citizenship, except in accordance with the regulations in force
