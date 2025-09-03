Oman golden visa for 10 years: Eligibility criteria for expats and cost revealed

A tier one visa, valid for 10 years, requires an investment of not less than 500,000 Omani riyals in a limited liability company, public joint-stock company or government bonds; or, aspirants can buy a property worth 500,000 riyals in the sultanate; or establish a company employing a minimum of 50 Omani nationals – specification of company capital not required. The visa costs 551 Omani riyals and can be extended.