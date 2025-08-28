GOLD/FOREX
Oman seizes ‘Kuromi’ dolls, other items over skull images

347 products seized and retailers penalised in Muscat for violating consumer law

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority has confiscated 347 items in Muscat, including children’s toys and school supplies, for carrying skull images in violation of consumer protection laws, Atheer Oman reported.

Inspectors seized the products from several commercial outlets, which included dolls, school bags and accessories. The move followed a complaint about a doll called Kuromi, a character featuring skull motifs. Officials later found the same design appearing on a range of school-related items.

After confirming the violations, authorities removed the merchandise from shelves and imposed penalties on the retailers. The Consumer Protection Authority stressed that selling such products breaches Oman’s Consumer Protection Law, which prohibits goods displaying symbols, slogans or images considered offensive to religion, contrary to public morality, or inconsistent with local traditions and customs. Items deemed indecent or inappropriate are also banned.

Officials said the action forms part of broader efforts to keep consumer markets in Oman safe, regulated and respectful of community values. They added that inspections and monitoring campaigns will continue nationwide, and urged the public to report violations through official channels.

The case also gained traction online, with rumours spreading that another popular toy, Labubu, had been banned in Oman. The authority dismissed the claims, confirming no such restriction exists.

The seizures highlight the dual responsibility faced by regulators in Oman and across the Gulf: ensuring product safety and quality, while also safeguarding cultural and moral values in the marketplace.

