Cairo: An Omani court has convicted two citizens of blasphemy and handed them custodial sentences, prosecutors have said.
The Criminal Court in the city of Sohar in Al Batinah North governorate sentenced Ali bin Marhun and Mariam bint Youssuf to five and three years in prison respectively, Oman’s public prosecution announced.
The court also ordered both defendants’ mobile phones be confiscated and their Twitter account shut down, in addition to paying legal fees.
Public prosecution said in a statement that Bin Marhun was convicted of the crime of showing disrespect to the Divine Entity while Bint Youssuf was convicted of insulting heavenly religions.
A third person in the case was spared penalties related to charges of defaming the Divine Entity and use of the Internet for inciting debauchery due to “absence of legal responsibility”, prosecution added without explanation