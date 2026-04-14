Oman uncovers ancient graves along coastal road
Archaeologists in Oman have uncovered a series of ancient graves and artefacts dating back thousands of years along a coastal road, offering new insights into early burial practices in the region.
The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said survey and excavation works were carried out across three sites stretching over 14 kilometres, revealing 10 graves believed to date to the late second millennium and early first millennium BC.
Among the most notable discoveries were two human skeletons found in a crouched burial position, a funerary practice associated with ancient civilisations in the region.
The excavation also yielded a range of artefacts, including shells, beads, and the bones of birds and fish, indicating ritualistic elements linked to burial customs at the time.
Officials said the findings provide valuable evidence of funerary traditions and social practices during a key stage in Oman’s early history, adding to the country’s growing archaeological record.
Further analysis is expected to shed more light on the cultural and historical significance of the sites.