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3,000-year-old graves uncovered along Oman’s coastal road reveal ancient burial rituals

Oman uncovers ancient graves along coastal road

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Human skeletons found in a crouched burial position in Oman
Human skeletons found in a crouched burial position in Oman
Al Sahwa.com

Archaeologists in Oman have uncovered a series of ancient graves and artefacts dating back thousands of years along a coastal road, offering new insights into early burial practices in the region.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said survey and excavation works were carried out across three sites stretching over 14 kilometres, revealing 10 graves believed to date to the late second millennium and early first millennium BC.

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Among the most notable discoveries were two human skeletons found in a crouched burial position, a funerary practice associated with ancient civilisations in the region.

The excavation also yielded a range of artefacts, including shells, beads, and the bones of birds and fish, indicating ritualistic elements linked to burial customs at the time.

Officials said the findings provide valuable evidence of funerary traditions and social practices during a key stage in Oman’s early history, adding to the country’s growing archaeological record.

Further analysis is expected to shed more light on the cultural and historical significance of the sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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