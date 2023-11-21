Dubai: Kuwaiti security forces have arrested an individual after being suspected of shooting at Jahra’s wedding hall.
The suspect was arrested following an investigation into the incident, which has now been classified as a case involving the use of a weapon endangering lives and attempted murder.
The incident came to light when Jahra’s security authorities received reports of gunfire outside a wedding hall.
Security forces found Kalashnikov bullets near the hall.
Following the completion of the wedding ceremony, the groom was brought in for questioning. During the interrogation, the groom identified the individual who had fired the Kalashnikov.
Acting swiftly on this information, the Jahra security forces arrested the suspect.
Forensic experts were called in to collect evidence, including fingerprints, to confirm the identity of the arrested individual.
The suspect faces serious charges, including using a weapon endangering the lives of others and attempted murder.