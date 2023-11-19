Cairo: Kuwait’s health authorities will soon launch a new centre for carrying out medical tests for expat workers in an attempt to end overcrowding at such facilities in the country, according to a media report.
The new centre, located in the area of Hawally, south of the Kuwait City, will be handed over to the Health Ministry that is expected to launch it into service soon, Al Rai newspaper reported, quoting what it termed as well-informed sources.
“The ministry is coordinating with the agencies concerned to agree on the use of other premises with the aim of finding a radical solution to prevent recurrence of the overcrowding crisis seen over recent years,” the sources said.
Furthermore, the ministry is looking into other measures to boost efficiency of these centres including an increase in working hours, working in two shifts or dividing the beneficiaries into categories to ensure a smooth access to the service.
Foreigners make up around 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million, according to a recent census.
Kuwait has recently toughened measures against illegal foreign residents. Authorities have warned that any expatriate covering up an unlawful resident will be deported too.
Kuwait is seeking to redress its demographic imbalance and replace foreign workers with its citizens as part of an employment policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic.