Dubai: The Legal and Financial Committee of the Municipal Council in Kuwait has given the green light to a proposal that introduces a monthly fee of 500 Dinars (about Dh5,945) for event tents.
The proposal, presented by Deputy Council Chairman Khaled Al Mutairi, sought to amend certain provisions of the temporary event tent regulations.
During a meeting, chaired by Fahd Al Abdul Jader, the committee made significant decisions regarding event tent licenses.
They set the license duration for event tents at one month from the date of issuance, with the possibility of extending it for up to three similar periods. To obtain or renew a license, event organizers will be required to pay a fee of 500 Dinars.
In another development, the committee also approved a proposal put forth by member Sharifa Al Shalfan that focuses on the translation of municipal regulations into English, emphasizing the need for a prompt completion of the translation project.
Additionally, the committee retained the proposal related to the issuance of temporary licenses for specific activities during the camping season.