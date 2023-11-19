Dubai: Some 1,500 Kenyan citizens are set to join various skilled positions in Kuwait, having successfully passed recruitment tests.
Out of over 5,000 applicants, these individuals were selected and are expected to arrive in Kuwait this December, according to Halima Mahmoud, Ambassador of Kenya to Kuwait.
Ambassador Mahmoud said discussions are underway to sign a memorandum of understanding for the recruitment of domestic workers from Kenya.
She expressed optimism that the agreement would be finalised and signed shortly. This progress comes despite the absence of a formal labour agreement between Kenya and Kuwait, and the delay in signing is attributed to changes in Nairobi’s Council of Ministers, which led to the rescheduling of the Kenyan Foreign Minister’s visit to Kuwait.
One of the key agreements in discussion includes the recruitment of domestic workers, alongside establishing a direct flight line between the two countries. This agreement has been reached and is awaiting the green light for its implementation.
The Ambassador affirmed the positive consensus and cooperation between Kuwait and Kenya on these matters, highlighting the potential for strengthened bilateral relations and mutual benefits.