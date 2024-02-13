Dubai: In celebration of Valentine’s Day, a Kuwaiti jeweller has unveiled an extravagant offering: A distinctive dress made entirely of pure gold.
Jeweller Abu Youssef took to his official Instagram account to showcase the opulent creation, which he believes represents ‘the latest fashion trend in Kuwait’.
Abu Youssef, in his promotional effort, showcased the gold dress, pricing it at 48,000 Kuwaiti dinars (approximately $155,000).
To sweeten the deal, he announced that a box, flowers and packaging would be provided complimentary for buyers.
In the video, Youssef, however, doesn’t show the whole outfit but only the top.
The video has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media across Kuwait and the Arab world.
While some have praised the innovation and uniqueness of the gift idea, others have criticised the exorbitant price tag, questioning the necessity of such lavish expenditure for Valentine’s Day.
Despite the potential appeal of the gold dress as a symbol of luxury and status, it has yet to find a buyer since it was first introduced in 2021.
Gold and jewellery experts have weighed in, suggesting that gold dresses may emerge as a new trend among Kuwaiti women.
They argue that such luxurious items could serve as a safe investment amidst the ongoing economic uncertainties.