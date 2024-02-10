Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has introduced new conditions for the issuance of family, commercial, and tourist visit visas, in a significant move aimed at revitalising the commercial, economic, and tourism landscape.
Following directives from Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior, the Residency Affairs departments across all six governorates are now processing applications under these revised guidelines.
Salary thresholds to meet
The updated visa conditions specify that applicants must meet certain salary thresholds: a minimum of KD400 for sponsoring first-degree relatives such as parents, spouses, and children, and KD800 for other relatives. Additionally, the duration of stay for family visit visas has been set to one month, while tourist visit visas will be valid for three months.
Key requirements include the necessity for a round-trip flight ticket booked on national airlines and a written commitment that visit visas will not be converted into residence permits. Amid these changes, the Residency Affairs departments have seen a surge in visa applications, particularly in the Farwaniya and Hawally governorates, underscoring the demand and interest generated by the new policy.
Medical treatment for visitors
Furthermore, the Ministry has clarified that medical treatment for visitors will be available at private health centres and hospitals, with government hospitals reserved for those adhering to their visa stay period. Violations of stay periods will result in legal consequences and potential inclusion in a security control system.
The decision to revise visa regulations reflects Kuwait's strategic intent to stimulate its economic sectors and attract tourists from around the world. Tourist visas will now be accessible to individuals from 53 countries, either upon arrival or through an electronic system available on the Ministry of Interior's website.