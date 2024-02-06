It aims to boost the commercial, economic, and tourism sectors in Kuwait, while also considering the social needs of expatriates residing in the country.

Applicants looking to obtain a visit visa must schedule an appointment through the Matta platform, as the residency affairs departments across various governorates are set to welcome them.

Family visit visa conditions:

The visa can be issued to parents, spouses, and children of expatriate workers earning a minimum of KD400 (Dh4,770), and to other relatives for those earning at least KD800.

Applicants must adhere to specific terms and conditions, including:

Provision of round-trip tickets from national carriers.

A commitment not to seek residency conversion for the visitor.

Adherence to the visit’s duration.

Agreement that medical treatment for visitors will be undertaken at private hospitals and health centers, excluding government hospitals.

In case of overstaying, both the visitor and the sponsor will be registered in the security control system for legal actions as per the Foreigners Residency Law.

Commercial Visa:

Issued to individuals with university or technical qualifications, upon request by a Kuwaiti company, aligning with the company’s activities and work nature.

Tourist Visa:

Directly available at the port of entry or via an electronic visa on the Ministry’s website (www.moi.gov.kw) for citizens of 53 specified countries.

For GCC residents, tourism visas are issued to individuals in professions listed in Ministerial Resolution number 2030/2008 and its amendments, adhering to specified rules.

Through hotels and companies linked automatically with the system of the Residence Affairs General Department, under current regulations.

Here's the list of 53 countries eligible for a visa upon arrival:

Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Laos, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom and United States