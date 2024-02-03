Cairo: Following the introduction of a second job policy for private sector workers last month, Kuwait has launched an online service for obtaining such part-time work permits.
The Kuwaiti Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) announced the availability of the new service on Sahel, a platform for electronic government services. The step aims to address labour market needs and provide a convenient facility for employers.
The service costs KD5 for a one-month permit, KD10 for three months, KD20 for six and KD30 for one year, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida reported. Kuwaiti workers are exempted from the fees.
In December, Kuwait said it would allow private sector workers in the country to take on a second part-time job with the approval of their original employers.
The policy went into effect last month. A related decree from the Interior Ministry has imposed a maximum of four hours per day for the second part-time job, requiring an additional permit from PAM.
However, the contracting sector, facing a labour shortage, is exempt from this time limit.
Authorities said the step aims to make use of manpower already present in Kuwait instead of recruiting labourers from abroad, thus helping address a demographic imbalance in the country and at the same time meet the job market needs.
Foreigners constitute around 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
As part of its "Kuwaitisation" employment policy, the country is actively addressing its population imbalance by replacing foreign workers with its own citizens.