Dubai: Kuwait has witnessed a notable rise in marital discord leading to divorce attributed to the presence of pets within households.
In 2023 alone, 40 cases of divorce among Kuwaiti couples were reported directly linked to conflicts arising from the care and attention given to cats and dogs in the home.
An informed source shed light on the situation, revealing that the deep affection and excessive attention one partner often bestows upon pets can incite feelings of neglect and resentment in the other, sparking demands for equal care and attention.
A notable instance presented in court involved a husband who lamented his wife’s extensive care for their dog, which included providing four meals daily, thorough cleaning, and even engaging in activities to entertain and psychologically enrich the pet.
This, he argued, came at the expense of the attention and care due to him, leading him to express in court, “She was supposed to take care of me more than the dog that captures her attention.”
The issue extends beyond canines, with some disputes centred around cats, leading to ultimatums of “It is either me... or the cat.” These conflicts often reach an impasse, with neither party willing to compromise on their pet-rearing practices.
Advocates for keeping pets argue that the activity brings psychological comfort and peace, suggesting that for some, the emotional bond with pets is as significant as human relationships.