Five feeders go out of service as emergency teams work to restore electricity
Dubai: Power supplies were disrupted in several areas of Kuwait after five secondary feeders at the Kaifan (B) main substation went out of service because of a technical fault, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.
The outage affected a number of areas in the Hawalli and Mubarak Al Kabeer governorates, the ministry said.
Emergency teams were dispatched to the site and were working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.
The ministry did not immediately specify which areas were affected or how many customers had lost power.
It also gave no estimate for when supplies would be fully restored or further details on the cause of the technical failure. However, the emergency teams are working to restore power.