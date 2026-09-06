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Power cuts hit parts of Kuwait after technical fault at substation

Five feeders go out of service as emergency teams work to restore electricity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Power cuts hit parts of Kuwait after a fault at Kaifan substation. Emergency teams work to restore electricity in Hawalli and Mubarak Al Kabeer areas.
Power cuts hit parts of Kuwait after a fault at Kaifan substation. Emergency teams work to restore electricity in Hawalli and Mubarak Al Kabeer areas.
Kuna

Dubai: Power supplies were disrupted in several areas of Kuwait after five secondary feeders at the Kaifan (B) main substation went out of service because of a technical fault, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.

The outage affected a number of areas in the Hawalli and Mubarak Al Kabeer governorates, the ministry said.

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Emergency teams were dispatched to the site and were working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

The ministry did not immediately specify which areas were affected or how many customers had lost power.

It also gave no estimate for when supplies would be fully restored or further details on the cause of the technical failure. However, the emergency teams are working to restore power.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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