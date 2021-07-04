Kuwait City: Residents in Kuwait have been hit by widespread power outages during the past week as temperatures reached scorching levels,
On Thursday, when the city of Jahra recorded a temperature of 53.5°C, making it one of the hottest cities in the world, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced that they were experiencing power outages in some areas in Jahra.
Similarly, on Friday, two feeders in the Salwa area went out of service, causing power outages.
Mutlaq Al Otaibi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity Transmissions Networks Sector and Monitoring and Control Centres at the Ministry of Electricity, called on the clients of the Ministry to rationalise the consumption of electricity.
Al Obtaibi urged citizens and residents to reduce electricity consumption and to replace old air-conditioning units. He pointed out that if old air conditioning units are replaced it would save 6 to 3 kilowatts, an equivalent to the production of one complete power plant.
The power outages are occurring as Kuwait is grappling with increased temperatures. Last week, the Southern City of Nuwaiseeb recorded 53.2°C.