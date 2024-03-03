Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced that all transactions will be suspended with individuals who have outstanding debts to the Ministry.
The new policy, detailed in Circular Assignment No. 24 of 2024, is set to impact Kuwaiti citizens, Gulf nationals and expatriates residing in the country.
The Ministry’s Undersecretary has made it clear that this measure is aimed at encouraging the prompt settlement of any financial obligations to the Ministry.
In its effort to facilitate this process, the Ministry has provided options for individuals to clear their dues easily through its official website or the Sahel mobile application.
Officials emphasized the importance of settling the debts to avoid any potential disruptions or delays in the services provided by the ministry.