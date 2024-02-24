Kuwait to fine up to 500KD for water balloon throwing and littering
Dubai: Kuwait has issued a strict environmental mandate, imposing fines ranging from 50 to 500 Kuwaiti dinars for individuals caught throwing water balloons or engaging in littering during the national holiday celebrations.
Eng. Samira Al Kandari, Acting Director General of the Environment Public Authority emphasized the necessity for both Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates to adhere to environmental laws, specifically citing Article 33 of the Environmental Protection Law.
The directive comes as part of Kuwait's broader environmental policy, enforced through Environmental Protection Law No. 42 of 2024 and its amendments, which aims to curb environmental violations during periods of national festivity.
To ensure compliance with these regulations, joint inspection teams from the Environment Public Authority and the Ministry of Interior will be deployed across celebration sites.
These teams are tasked with monitoring and enforcing the environmental laws to prevent littering and the use of environmentally harmful materials, including the indiscriminate disposal of balloons.
Al Kandari also pointed out the ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s Environmental Police to enhance the quality of environmental oversight. Additionally, environmental officers will be actively involved throughout the holiday period, not only to monitor but also to raise awareness among the public about the importance of maintaining environmental cleanliness.
The initiative is further supported by regulatory measures, including a decision from the Ministry of Commerce to restrict the use of materials that are detrimental to the environment, such as foam, certain chemicals, and plastic and rubber waste, specifically targeting balloons during the holiday celebrations.