Cairo: Kuwait’s customs authorities have said that they thwarted seven attempts by air passengers to smuggle drugs and contraband into the country within less than 12 hours after their arrival.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti General Administration of Customs stated that the illicit items were seized along with an unspecified number of individuals from various nationalities upon their arrival in the country.
The administration's chief, Abdullah Adel, praised customs officials for their efforts in safeguarding society's security and well-being against such afflictions.
The statement did not provide a breakdown of the nationalities of the smugglers or the quantities of the seized haul.