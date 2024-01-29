Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal Court has sentenced a Kuwaiti man to death after being convicted of killing his friend and setting his vehicle on fire with the help of his brother.
The court also sentenced his brother to two years in prison for setting the victim’s vehicle on fire.
According to the case file, the 32-year-old Kuwaiti killed his 33-year-old friend by stabbing him several times before carrying his body and burying it in the Eighth Ring Road project site in Umm Al Hayman area in Al Ahmadi governorate in eastern Kuwait.
He then set the victim’s car on fire with the help of his brother. Afterward, he surrendered himself to the Umm Al Hayman Police Station.
Police officers were surprised when the convict confessed to killing his friend, burying his body in the Eighth Ring Road project site, and setting his vehicle on fire with the help of his brother.
Police officers, prosecutors and a forensic doctor rushed immediately to the site where the victim’s body was found.
The body was exhumed by forensic evidence officers and examined by the forensic doctor. It was discovered that the victim had been stabbed multiple times, including a deep stab wound to the neck, which led to his death.