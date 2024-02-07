Dubai: Kuwait’s prime minister, Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, presented the 100-day work programme to the National Assembly on Tuesday (February 6) with the aim of achieving balance in the structure of the national economy by redrawing the government’s role in economic activity.
“We are receiving a new era full of determination, optimism and national responsibility. We will work hard as a council and government to enhance constructive cooperation and redouble efforts in serving the country to embody the hopes and aspirations of citizens,” the prime minister told the parliament.
Citizens’ standard of living and financial sustainability for the country will be at the forefront of the agenda, he added.
The main goal?
Enhancing the standard of living for citizens by restoring the private sector’s leading role while diversifying its sectors to ensure the creation of job opportunities for graduates, as well as supporting the sustainability of economic and social well-being in the long term is the main goal.
The work programme says that the first step is the activation of Article 20 of the Constitution by expanding the offering of investment opportunities to enable the private sector to create national job opportunities in various economic sectors, which is the main goal of the government’s work program.
Some of the targets of the programme include curbing price hikes,launch a digital platform for companies and commercial licenses, conducting a study on financial, economic and technical feasibility of a railway link between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, launching research centres for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, implementing the amendment to law number 71/2023 regarding adding housewives to the health insurance beneficiaries, expanding of specialised primary healthcare clinics, opening more hospitals and health centres, launching the Ministry of Health application with a new vision and services, preparing a draft law on corporate profits tax and drafting a law on amending imports and exports.
